Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $85,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.