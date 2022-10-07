Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

