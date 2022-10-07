ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$51.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ATCO to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.67.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,278. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$40.00 and a 12 month high of C$48.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,451,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750 over the last ninety days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

