Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.27 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.43 or 0.00022678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market cap of $12.27 million and $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001842 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority token that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2019. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,771,818 tokens. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid. The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 2,771,818 in circulation. The last known price of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is 4.4256042 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,975,376.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

