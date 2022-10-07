Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Atomera worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 26,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 727,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Atomera Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

