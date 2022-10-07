AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 3.8 %

T stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.