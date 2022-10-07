Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Research Coverage Started at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

