AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 3.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,215.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,186.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,113.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,649.59 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

