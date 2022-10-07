AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Lowered by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 5.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $16.69 on Friday, reaching $2,199.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,262. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,649.59 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,113.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

