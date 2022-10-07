Axis DeFi Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,603.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $84,878.52 and $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @axisdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axis DeFi has a current supply of 24,000,000 with 2,084,401 in circulation. The last known price of Axis DeFi is 0.03615365 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,560.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axisdefi.com.”

