B. Riley Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $27.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.
Camtek Trading Down 1.9 %
CAMT opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Camtek by 77.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camtek by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $14,473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
