Ballew Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 15,122 Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $691,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,773. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

