Ballew Advisors Inc Takes $1 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 144,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,647. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.