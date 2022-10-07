Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the bank on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE SAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,885. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 18.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

