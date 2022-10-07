Bank of America Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $332.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $262.00 to $332.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

ALB opened at $280.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

