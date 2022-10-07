Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

