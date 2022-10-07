Bank of America Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $196.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $218.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.35.

META opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $166.64. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $373.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,097. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

