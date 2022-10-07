Barbara Jeremiah Acquires 5,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 5,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,551.96).

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.60 ($1.53). 84,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.02. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.20 ($2.13). The company has a market cap of £530.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,165.00.

Senior Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Senior Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

