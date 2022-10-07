Barbara Jeremiah Acquires 5,000 Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 5,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £6,250 ($7,551.96).
Senior Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SNR traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.60 ($1.53). 84,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.02. Senior plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.20 ($2.13). The company has a market cap of £530.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,165.00.
Senior Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
See Also
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.