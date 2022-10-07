Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 8,900 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($107.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

