Barclays Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $206.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $233.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.27. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.