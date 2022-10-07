Barclays Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $21.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 85.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $79.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock worth $12,434,463.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

