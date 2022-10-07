Barclays Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 60.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,289,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,403,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.