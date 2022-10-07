Barclays Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $4.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $937.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 808,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

