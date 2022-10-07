Barclays Reiterates €5.10 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €5.10 ($5.20) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($14.08) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th.

FRA TKA traded down €0.06 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €4.70 ($4.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,023 shares. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.58.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

