Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.4 %
IMB stock opened at GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987 ($24.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,798.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.69. The stock has a market cap of £18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 922.54.
About Imperial Brands
