Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,487 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

