Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $228.40 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.