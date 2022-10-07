BHP Group’s (BHP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($27.35).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,313 ($27.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,286.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.57. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

