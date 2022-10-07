Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after buying an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,483,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after buying an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,238. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

