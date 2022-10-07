Big Digital Shares (BDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251.00

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Big Digital Shares token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $21,760.07 and approximately $251.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ genesis date was May 8th, 2021. Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Big Digital Shares is blog.bigbds.io. Big Digital Shares’ official website is bigbds.io. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @bdsholdingllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Big Digital Shares Token Trading

