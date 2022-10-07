BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

