BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00279856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00069672 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003807 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,663,971,868 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is https://reddit.com/r/btczcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinzteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate BTCZ through the process of mining. BitcoinZ has a current supply of 10,659,708,632 with 11,662,440,618 in circulation. The last known price of BitcoinZ is 0.00021746 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,395.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcz.rocks/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

