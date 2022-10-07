BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.63

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 66629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

