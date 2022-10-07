BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.45

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 6675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
