BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.45

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 6675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

