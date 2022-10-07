Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $101.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

