Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 2.8%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 54,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,222,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,965 shares of company stock valued at $334,805. 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $42,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

