Blind Boxes Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Blind Boxes has a total market cap of $593,600.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Blind Boxes token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blind Boxes Profile

Blind Boxes launched on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blind Boxes is blindboxes-io.medium.com. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io.

Buying and Selling Blind Boxes

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes (BLES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blind Boxes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blind Boxes is 0.00651522 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $40,245.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blindboxes.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blind Boxes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

