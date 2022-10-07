Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,871,062.89 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

Block Stock Down 7.3 %

Block stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,167,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,890,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 2.44. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 317.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 5.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 68.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 16.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,699,000 after buying an additional 332,363 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

