Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Deere & Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,242. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

