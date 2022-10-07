Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Deere & Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,242. The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

