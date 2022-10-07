Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Westlake makes up approximately 2.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Westlake as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

Westlake Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 783,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,833. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.