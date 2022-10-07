Brendan Kennedy Sells 350,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilray alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,841,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,262,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. Tilray’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.