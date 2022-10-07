Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 232,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.