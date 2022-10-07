Bright Union Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,219.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Bright Union has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. One Bright Union token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bright Union has a market cap of $135,053.77 and $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bright Union alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bright Union Profile

Bright Union’s genesis date was August 4th, 2021. Bright Union’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bright Union is brightunion.io. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @bright_union and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bright Union is brightunion.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bright Union

According to CryptoCompare, “Bright Union (BRIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bright Union has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bright Union is 0.00916334 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,807.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brightunion.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bright Union should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bright Union using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bright Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bright Union and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.