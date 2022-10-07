BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $17.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE BSIG opened at $17.58 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $728.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 228,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 138,441 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 505,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

