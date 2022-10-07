British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Stock Price Up 9,900%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) shares rose 9,900% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95). Approximately 8,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £146.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.88.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.