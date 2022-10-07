Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Performance

BVIC opened at GBX 734.69 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,670.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 794.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 814.60.

Insider Activity

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55 shares of company stock valued at $44,600.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.