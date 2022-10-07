Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $21.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $40,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,263,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

