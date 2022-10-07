Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 45,283.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,234 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $479.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.64 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.