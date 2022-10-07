Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

BR traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.44. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

