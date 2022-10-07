Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $22.72

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.72.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 235,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.63 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

